In ancient Greece, the only women known to have attended philosopher’s lectures were women of privilege.

The basis for this exclusionary practice was rooted in the mythology of the ancients and the dogmatism of men. In the Roman world, amid that civilization’s revolt against prevailing religious philosophies and traditional lifestyles customs, women became emancipated.

A theory of liberation cannot exist where the prevailing institutions perpetuate social inequalities.

Dr. Lynda M. Gantt, Ph.D., is a licensed marriage and family therapist in Santa Maria.

