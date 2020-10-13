Former NFL player, Alzheimer's educator team up to host traumatic brain injury seminar

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman George Visger and Alzheimer’s care practitioner/certified cognitive care manager and founder of Family Connect Care Lauren Mahakian will host a free Zoom seminar, TBI and the New Me, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.

Visger and Mahakian will discuss life after traumatic brain injury, fears of being diagnosed, and will help to identify misconceptions about cognitive impairment and ways to kick-start healing. An expert-led question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.

According to Visger, having survived nine brain surgeries in 12 years and continuing to thrive, he feels "obligated to pay it forward."

"TBI and the New Me is a platform that allows survivors, family members and medical providers an opportunity to ‘pick my brain’ and learn some of the coping mechanisms," he said.

Visger will provide participants with information on the successful, nonpharmaceutical treatments he has used over the years that include family and psychological counseling.

He also will share the impact drugs and alcohol can have when compounded with a traumatic brain injury, which can include legal issues.

To join the seminar, go to the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7601055232?pwd-RXpNTHlqbXJJQ042ME1lRFEreHFvZz09. Meeting ID is 760 105 5232 and the password is 644062.