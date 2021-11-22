Newly licensed registered and vocational nurses are invited to apply for the 12-month new graduate residency program offered at Lompoc Valley Medical Center's Comprehensive Care Center.
The Comprehensive Care Center, located at 216 N. Third Street, is a 110-bed facility for long-term patients as well as those who have recently undergone surgery or are recovering from an illness and need additional nursing or rehabilitative care.
“The CCC’s residency program will allow newly graduated nurses to make the transition from student nurse to working nurse seamless,” said CCC administrator Lorraine Jones. “We are looking for new graduates who want to be part of an amazing team of dedicated professionals.”
Applications now are being accepted for positions in the 12-month residency program at the skilled nursing and post-acute rehabilitation facility via https://lompocvmc.com/jobs.
The CCC was recently designated “high performer” status by U.S. News and World Report for both its short-term rehabilitation and long-term care, joining “the elite 13%” of national skilled nursing facilities, a hospital spokeswoman said.
For more information about the Comprehensive Care Center, visit lompocvmc.com/locations/ccc.