The Lompoc Hospital District Foundation during its annual meeting presented a $100,000 check to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for the purchase of a patient monitoring system to be used in the hospital’s operating suite.
“It will enhance our patient care throughout the hospital,” said foundation trustee and hospital CEO Steve Popkin, who accepted the donation on behalf of LVMC.
The patient monitoring system, according to hospital officials, will be used in the surgical area and will sync with the patient monitoring equipment on the patient care floor.
"Last month we came to life," said newly elected foundation President Alice Milligan, after two years of diminished fundraising efforts amid pandemic shutdowns — including no lectures, no activities, no annual Flower Valley Golf Classic and no events.
"We sponsored a Colorthon. More than 300 people turned out and were just waiting for us," Milligan explained. "They were hungry for action. Now, we’re ready to go for more action. We’re ready to go.”
The 5K Colorthon held at the Mission Club on Oct. 30 raised $24,000, according to foundation Development and Finance Chairman Tyler Perry, and the hope is to continue driving fundraising efforts.
“Seeing the amount of donations, you can just tell the community knows that this is a great organization to support,” Perry said. “I know it’s been a quiet couple of years, but now we move forward from that and maybe this next year makes up for the last two.”
The foundation’s next major event is the Flower Valley Golf Classic on May 20 at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village, with a goal to raise $100,000 toward the purchase of a new MRI machine for Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Milligan said.
“Nothing’s going to stop this foundation,” she added.
For more information about the foundation and ways to participate, volunteer or donate, log onto lhdfoundation.org.