Lompoc Valley Medical Center cardiologist Dr. Khawar Gul has been named 2021 Physician of the Year by employees who believe that he "exemplifies the district’s values and maintains the trust of the community, patients and residents," a hospital spokeswoman said.

Gul was acknowledged last week by CEO Steve Popkin during the hospital's annual Medical Staff Appreciation reception.

“I am in the company of very talented, smart and hard-working physicians,” Gul said when accepting the award.

“It is an honor to be nominated the Physician of the Year amongst yourselves. I’m at a loss for words to describe my feelings," he said. "But I am very thankful to be given an opportunity to help this community. I thank the employees who nominated me and accept this award on their behalf.”

According to the spokeswoman, Gul was presented with a scroll of comments written by LVMC employee nominations, many of "whom spoke of his responsiveness, work ethic and dedication."

“Dr. Gul has gone above and beyond to provide education to staff,” one nomination read. “He has come in after hours and on weekends to provide in-services including EKG, newborn heart murmurs and more. Dr. Gul is always very approachable and loves to help staff increase their knowledge.”

Another nomination described Gul as "very approachable, friendly and a real asset for our community," and as "very knowledgeable in his field, and shares that with his patients in a way that makes them feel comfortable and having gained knowledge of their condition."

Last year, Gul donated a GE Healthcare cardiovascular ultrasound machine to LVMC and is a frequent contributor to Nurses Week and Hospital Week celebrations.

Gul, who has been a member of the medical staff of LVMC since August 2010 and previously was named Physician of the Year in 2012, completed his medical training at Rawalpindi Medical College and his residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Texas Medical School in Houston. He completed a fellowship in cardiovascular diseases and a fellowship in cardiac computed tomography at UCLA.

Lompoc Comprehensive Care Center offering residency program for new nursing graduates Newly licensed registered and vocational nurses are invited to apply for a new graduate residency program program offered at Lompoc Valley Medical Center's Comprehensive Care Center.

+2 Lompoc Valley Medical now administering COVID-19 shots to kids age 5 to 11 The hospital is hosting a series of vaccination clinics for children ages 5-11 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.