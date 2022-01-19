Emergency Department registered nurse Brenton “Brent” Kraushaar was named Lompoc Valley Medical Center 2021 Employee of the Year during a ceremony on Monday.

Kraushaar was selected from a pool of 14 other Employee of the Quarter nominees named last year.

The number of great nominees made the decision all the more difficult to make, according to hospital CEO Steve Popkin.

“This is one of my favorite things to do because we get to recognize many of our stellar employees, and there are a lot more stellar employees than employees of the quarter,” Popkin said. “The Employee of the Year really exemplifies everything we hope for from all our employees and ourselves as well.”

Emergency Department Director Ryan Stevens described Kraushaar as “an exceptional human being” who always cares for patients “without judgment, with an open mind and heart, despite their circumstances.”

Kraushaar, who has been with the hospital for approximately three years, said he is honored to be singled out for the award, and is proud of the work done at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

"I appreciate all my co-workers and all the support I receive here,” he said, noting that although the job is difficult and full of new challenges, especially during a pandemic, he enjoys making people feel better.

“I’ve always had the motivation to serve and to help others," Kraushaar said. "This job is one that gives me that opportunity. I feel I have found my calling."

