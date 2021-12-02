It seems that each of us have an inherent ability to fall into the trap of conspiracy thinking. The Merriam Webster online dictionary describes conspiracy theory as “an event or set of circumstances as the result of a secret plot by unusually powerful conspirators.”
Some people see conspirators as members of powerful organizations with huge resources and questionable motives. Another group of people may see conspiracies for what they are, and others don’t see a conspiracy even exists.
Conspiracy theories are a way to make sense of complex events. The lack of detailed information about the political behavior of our representatives encourages conspiracy thinking.
An example may be the coverup our government engaged in regarding the existence of UFOs. The government’s behavior led people to believe that those who did believe in UFOs were “just plain crazy.” Now that the government has acknowledged that something unidentifiable exists, there has been greater interest in learning more about space.
There are patterns in conspiracy theories that connect imagined elements in disconnected events to an unrecognizable mastermind behind these events. Conspiracy theories are more about feeling powerless. Whereas the conspiracy gives people a sense of feeling knowledgeable and powerful when compared to nonbelievers.
We have a reality testing segment in our brains. If the conspiracy concurs with our internal sense of reality, then the conspiracy makes sense. At this point, the conspiracy is believable, and any additional information seems to confirm the conspiracy. The problem with conspiracy theories is that they make an attribution error in thinking that people’s behavior is based on an internal factor rather than situational factors. This belief system holds that all behavior and the consequence of that behavior is intentional.
Conspiracy thinking is akin to medieval thinking when the belief system in the supernatural was so intense that in a court of law attorneys would wish a curse on the defendant at the request of their clients. Doing so was an affirmation that the accused committed a crime because his motives to commit the crime were intentional and not a matter of circumstance. Think of Les Misérables and the stolen bread.
In conspiracy thinking, there is a tendency to see all evidence as confoirmation of the conspiracy, even though there may be no evidence to support the premise that a conspiracy is taking place. Conspiracy thinkers will cling to the concept that there was a cover up. Any lack of evidence is explained as an intentional act perpetrated by those who do not believe in the conspiracy. The burden of proof is then shifted from the conspirators to those who then must prove that the conspiracy is not true. Moreover, the greater the number of people who support the conspirators, the stronger the false belief in the conspiracy becomes.
In summary, conspiracy thinking meets many psychological needs. A conspiracy springs from cognitive biases, logical fallacies, and errors in perception and memory. The process of circular reasoning insulates conspiracy thinkers from anyone’s refuting their illogical reasoning. Remember, conspiracies are used to influence other people’s behavior. Changing people’s thinking is difficult because beliefs are often based on emotions. It is easier to change behavior by addressing emotions instead of just providing a generalized form of information.
Most people get their news from television not newspapers, which provide a less biased approach to reporting the news. The lack of detailed information about political events and the subsequent behavior of our leaders encourages conspiracy thinking. It behooves all of us to stay informed and read everything about a subject to make informed decisions.