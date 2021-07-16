Marian Regional Medical Center leaders unveiled a new 2,000-square-foot pediatric emergency unit in the Santa Maria hospital on Friday alongside local produce growers who helped to make the project possible.

The newly-constructed unit, accessible through a separate pediatric entrance, offers seven dedicated pediatric beds, three triage rooms, a dedicated pediatric nurse’s station and a newly-designed lobby.

Rancho Guadalupe, a Santa Maria grower of broccoli, strawberries, lettuce and other produce, donated a significant amount to the construction of the pediatric unit as part of the Marian Foundation's $2.5 million Emergency Services Expansion Project campaign, according to hospital spokeswoman Sara San Juan.

The company's donation was the largest the foundation received for the project, she said.

"In celebration of Rancho Guadalupe’s extraordinary commitment to the community, the expansion’s Pediatric Emergency Department … will bear the company’s name," San Juan said. "Rancho Guadalupe’s specific support of the pediatric emergency department is particularly special as company leaders are passionate about advancing local pediatric care."

According to San Juan, the seven additional beds brings the total number of emergency department beds to 42, including adult beds.

Rancho Guadalupe LLC co-owner Richard Donati said the company's donation continues a legacy of community support that goes back to his father, Clifford Donati, and grandfather, Louis, who in 1939 helped to spearhead fundraising for Santa Maria's first hospital, Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

“My dad had a strong presence in the Santa Maria community, and it is his leadership and our family tradition of community philanthropy that inspired Rancho Guadalupe’s recent support of Marian’s Emergency Services Expansion Project,” Donati said. “Rancho Guadalupe’s mission is to foster a dynamic and thriving community through excellence in growing vegetables, and as such, we are honored to support this significant project.”

In June, Marian Regional leaders also introduced a new behavioral health outpatient unit on the Santa Maria campus that will offer more immediate care to individuals experiencing a mental health emergency when it opens later this year.