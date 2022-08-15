Santa Barbara County residents can learn more about monkeypox in a free virtual town hall meeting set for Wednesday evening by a collection of health agencies and nonprofit organizations.
Five doctors will provide information about the emerging disease in the Zoom meeting set for 7 p.m., said Luz Reyes-Martin, vice president of community engagement for Planned Parenthood California Central Coast.
Participants confirmed to date include Dr. Henning Ansorg, county public health officer; Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, infectious disease specialist for Cottage Health; and Dr. Erin Moore, student health medical director for UC Santa Barbara.