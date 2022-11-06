110322 Dr. Noemi Doohan

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced the selection of Dr. Noemi “Mimi” Doohan as the Medical Director for the County’s Health Care Centers effective Oct. 31.

Dr. Doohan, as a member of the Department’s Executive Team, will direct the 25 staff physicians, eight advanced practice practitioners and 24 contracted specialists delivering care at the County’s five Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and three shelter-based Health Care for the Homeless clinics.

Dr. Doohan joins Santa Barbara County with 20 years of experience in the medical field. She is board certified in family medicine and earned her medical degree at Stanford University, followed by a residency in family medicine at the Contra Costa County Regional Medical Center in Martinez. Dr. Doohan earned a PhD in Molecular Biology from UC Santa Barbara and a Master’s Degree in Public Health from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

