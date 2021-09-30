Northern Santa Barbara County residents will join the fight against Alzheimer’s disease Saturday by joining the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Rotary Centennial Park on South College Drive in Santa Maria.
The Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter also will offer the options of participating online or walking in local neighborhoods, an organization spokeswoman said.
Volunteers gather pledges for their participation in the walk, then turn the donations over to the Alzheimer’s Association to help provide care and support for patients and to further research into methods for prevention and treatment as well as, ultimately, a cure for the disease.
California Central Coast Chapter members estimate they will help 3,000 individuals in 2021 — a 7% increase from the number served last year.
Residents still have time to sign up to walk and raise funds by visiting alz.org/walk, where more information about the event is also available.
However, anyone can join the walk for free just to show support and help spread awareness of the disease.
“We are hopeful that this year’s walk will bring awareness and support, as well as inspire hope, for all those affected by the disease,” said Lindsey Leonard, executive director for the California Central Coast Chapter.
On walk day, registration will start at 8 a.m., and at 9 a.m. participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the Promise Garden ceremony, where the colors of the flowers represent people’s personal reasons to end the disease.
Master of ceremonies will be Jose Nichols, vice president of the board of directors for SMOOTH Transportation in Santa Maria and immediate past district governor of Lions International District 4-A3.
Walkers can hit the route around the park at 9 a.m. or anytime later in the day, the spokeswoman said.
This year’s Santa Maria Walk to End Alzheimer’s Committee is made up of first-time walkers and returning veterans —Don Bock, Gary Gross, Barbara Wiley, Lori Alexander and Tony Gonzales.
“I enjoy engaging with the community for this cause,” said Bock, who is marking his 10th year walking and his eighth serving on the committee following his mother’s death from the disease in 2010.
“Community participation is integral to the walk because it allows the Alzheimer’s Association to continue providing valuable, free resources to the public, and it generates the necessary enthusiasm for caregivers to continue in their service of providing assistance to those suffering with this insidious disease,” he said.
In California, more than 690,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, and 1.12 million family members serve as their caregivers.
Dignity Health Marian Regional Medical Center, Merrill Gardens, Space Information Laboratories and Union Bank are sponsoring the local walk.