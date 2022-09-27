When a loved one suffers from Alzheimer’s disease or another of the 80 types of dementia, it’s not just that individual who is affected but also that person’s caregivers, extended family and even friends.

That’s become clear for a Santa Maria woman who for more than five years has been caring for her mother as her symptoms have gradually gotten worse, causing her to feel stress, isolation, feelings of being trapped and tensions that have left her estranged from her siblings.

“It’s not just the person that has the disease, it’s the family,” Candy Gutierrez said Monday after a weekend trip that left her exhausted and her mother in the hospital. “It’s not just the primary caregiver, there are family issues.”

