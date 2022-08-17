Teams of volunteers wearing bright orange vests fanned out through Santa Maria and Orcutt early Wednesday morning to sell copies of a special edition newspaper in an annual fundraiser to benefit local cancer patients.
“Today’s Day of Hope events went off really well,” said Jessa Brooks, vice president of philanthropy for Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation. “Not only did we raise a high dollar amount, but we also had a lot of community participation.”
Brooks said about 482 volunteers were divided into 40 teams, which set up at street corners in high traffic areas to sell the Santa Maria Times special edition.
Copies were priced at $1 each, but many people handed over donations of $5, $10, $20 and even more, with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit Mission Hope Cancer Center and its patients.
As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the fundraiser had brought in $268,000, although volunteers were still counting the proceeds.
Brooks added that funds will roll in until the fundraiser ends at 5 p.m. Sept. 16. Then at 10 a.m. Sept. 21, the total raised and the top teams will be announced at the Day of Hope Reception.
Brooks noted that in addition to those selling newspapers, other volunteers worked behind the scenes to provide support services, like keeping track of incoming funds and collecting orange vests as they were turned in.
That brought the total number of community volunteers to around 525, she said.
The Day of Hope Car Parade, which was started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic as an alternative to the street-corner sales, drew at least 150 cars this year, Brooks said.
Each car carried multiple people, sometimes entire families, who yelled and waved at spectators, sometimes collecting donations at stop signs and traffic lights, as the parade made its way through the city to Marian Regional Medical Center.
Many of the parade participants were part of Cruzin for Life, an annual event started by Clifford Labastida that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer care, among other causes.
Some individuals made donations at the medical center, while others did so online, a method that gained popularity during the pandemic.
“Multiple businesses and companies throughout the area also had their own fundraisers for Mission Hope,” Brooks added.
Every dollar raised through Day of Hope goes to benefit cancer patients through outreach to meet the needs of patients and struggling families; ensuring the most advanced medical treatments and technologies are available locally; and providing education, counseling, support groups and more at no charge to patients and families.
Community members can continue to make online donations at supportmarianmedical.org/dayofhope and will be provided with a link to the e-edition of the Santa Maria Times special section sold on the street.
For more information, contact Mission Hope Cancer Center at 805-219-4673.