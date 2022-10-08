Kennedy, April K.jpg
Buy Now

Breast cancer is the most common malignancy diagnosed in women. The National Cancer Institute (NCI) estimates that 12.9% of women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime. Despite this sobering statistic, the majority of women with breast cancer will not only survive the disease, but thrive, enjoying heathy, active lives.

Breast cancer can be a whirlwind of doctors’ visits, as patients are shepherded through various treatments which move them toward the goal of curing their cancer. These include surgery, and depending on the type of breast cancer, can also include chemotherapy, radiation treatments and hormone blocking agents.

Treatment is individualized to give each patient the best chance for cure and avoid overtreatment.

0
0
0
0
0