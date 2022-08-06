Colleen Priddy
Many women are concerned about their personal risk of developing breast cancer. This is quite understandable, given that approximately 1 of every 8 women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer during her lifetime.

Seventy percent to 80% of these cancers are sporadic, meaning there is no obvious inherited pattern to the cancer. Another 15%-20% are familial (known family history of breast cancer but no identified genetic mutation). And the last 5%-10% are hereditary, meaning there is a known genetic component to the cancer.

For example, BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations contribute to approximately 25%-50% of hereditary breast cancers. Some risks are outside our control, like family history and genetic mutations, but some can be modified to reduce the risk of cancer in the future.

