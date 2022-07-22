Thyroid cancer – at least the garden variety type – is the one most medical students say they would want if they had to get a cancer.
It has a variety of features that make it “favorable” (if that can be said about any cancer). It grows slowly and almost stops growing if treated with fairly simple hormonal medication. Beyond that, doctors learned long ago that they can kill thyroid cancer with a sort of “cruise missile” that seeks out and destroys thyroid cancer cells wherever they might have spread in the body.
Never heard of this biologic cruise missile? Here’s how it works:
As it happens, the thyroid gland is pretty much the body’s sole user of iodine, an important dietary mineral. And it just so happens that iodine can be made radioactive so that it releases just the right energy of radiation to kill any cells that collect it.
Thus, many patients diagnosed with thyroid cancer are given a dose of radioactive iodine (radioiodine, or I-131). The patients are first prepared by starving their body of iodine so that when the radioiodine is ingested, the thyroid cancer cells rapidly take it in and concentrate it. These cells are then killed by the high dose radiation they have “swallowed”, leaving the rest of the body – even nearby normal cells – largely unaffected.
For quite some time, physician scientists have wanted to use this model for treating other cancers. Consider prostate cancer, for example. Like thyroid cancer, it grows fairly slowly and its growth can be further slowed with hormonal medications.
The limitation, of course, is that neither prostate cancer nor most other cancers uniquely take up and concentrate any one mineral or substance. Thus, we resort to less precise methods of killing the cells with chemotherapy and radiation treatments that produce collateral damage to nearby normal cells and organs.
In the last several years, however, scientists have learned to synthesize molecules that uniquely “recognize” and bond to unique proteins on the surface of specific cells. These molecules, modeled on the body’s own immune system antibodies, can then be joined to a radioactive mineral, delivering targeted radiation to just those cells.
Currently, the most promising of these agents is 177Lu-DOTA-PSMA-617, which targets prostate cancer cells. These treatments are just entering clinical practice but have already been given the name “theranostics” for our ability to not only treat (therapy) but also “see” the distribution of the cancer in the body using a radioactivity scanner (diagnostic).
In time, perhaps theranostics will help us give prostate and other cancer patients the same hope of the relatively normal and unaffected life enjoyed by most thyroid cancer patients.
