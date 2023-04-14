John Malinowski
John Malinowski

Physical activity can have numerous positive benefits in our life physically, psychosocially and biologically. Physical activity and exercise is often used interchangeably in literature. I will use exercise throughout the rest of this article.

Exercise can be a catalyst to help us make lifestyle behavior modifications that can lead to benefits such as improved aerobic fitness, improved physical functions, decreased fatigue and enhanced quality of life.

These benefits can make an enormous impact in our lives especially when extrapolated over time. When we exercise our body releases dopamine, a hormone that directly effects our nervous system and our mood.

