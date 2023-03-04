Carol Lowe
Fatigue is by far the most common symptom experienced by people with cancer.

Cancer-related fatigue (CRF) shouldn’t be confused with feeling tired. Being tired is a normal feeling at the end of a long day or after strenuous activity. Tiredness goes away with rest.

CRF, on the other hand, has been described as an unrelenting, whole-body feeling of exhaustion that is not relieved by sleep. This kind of fatigue can interfere with the ability to enjoy life and function day-to-day.

