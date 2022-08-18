Lindsey Hughes

In times of need, the greatest source of hope and healing is the love of family and friends.

As a cancer patient, finding time to balance all your appointments and keeping in touch with your family and friends can be difficult at times. Health updates can happen quickly and sending out information to various people can be very time consuming.

CaringBridge, a website designed with the patient in mind, is a perfect place to share information with invited family and friends regarding your individual care plans and needs.

