In times of need, the greatest source of hope and healing is the love of family and friends.
As a cancer patient, finding time to balance all your appointments and keeping in touch with your family and friends can be difficult at times. Health updates can happen quickly and sending out information to various people can be very time consuming.
CaringBridge, a website designed with the patient in mind, is a perfect place to share information with invited family and friends regarding your individual care plans and needs.
This website focuses on patients being able to create journal entries that personal contacts can easily access, read, and even respond to their posted changes and progress. This is a great tool when sharing information with a group of family and friends, saving time and energy. You can add to this journal as often as you’d like, even multiple times a day, to keep all of your loved ones updated with the most recent information regarding your health.
In addition to providing a platform for a personalized journal, CaringBridge includes a planner that can assist with organization of appointments and tasks, and has multiple hyperlinks to other resources to help communicate other needs you may have.
Sign up, invite people and start sharing your experience, strength and hope from the comfort of your own home. No one should have to go through their cancer journey alone. With the use of CaringBridge, you can reach all your loved ones, even those that you aren’t able to touch.
Mission Hope will be hosting a caregiver class “Taking Care of Your Loved One with Cancer Discussion Group.” It will be held in person every fourth Wednesday of the month for those caring for their loved ones through their cancer journey. Please join us by reserving your spot at (805) 219-HOPE (4673).
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org