Upon receiving a diagnosis of cancer, a person often experiences deep fear and insecurity. It is, after all, a threat to one’s very existence. Furthermore, the diagnosis often reverberates through family relationships, plans for the future, job security concerns, and financial needs.
My patients often find it difficult to function or to think of anything else. A cancer diagnosis fills one’s whole “mental horizon” (so to speak), leaving little emotional reserve to deal with anything else.
You fall asleep thinking about it, and it is your first thought on awakening.
Fortunately, the brain, like the body, was designed with miraculous healing properties. I find that my patients, after the initial shock, usually begin to focus on the practical.
The question becomes not “What if I die?”, but, “How do I live now?” They focus on getting their scans and treatments, dealing with treatment side effects, getting good meals, exercise, and adequate rest, loving their family, and leaning on their friends.
Their mental horizon now becomes filled with appointments and positive encounters that are directed at fighting their cancer.
After treatment is complete, many patients experience a period of anxiety. They know their cancer is treated. In many cases, they have been told they are “cancer free.”
However, they may be plagued by the questions, “Did we treat it enough?” and “is it gone forever?” Gradually, however, the healing properties of the mind continue to act. In the best cases, managing their cancer risk - whether watching for relapse or continuing treatment to prevent it as long as possible - becomes just a part of their life’s routine, not their whole life.
The question becomes not, “What if it comes back?” but, Lord willing, I’m not going to die today! So, what will I do with this day?” And that’s all any of us really have isn’t it?
But just as our bodies fall ill despite their in-built healing properties, so may our minds, hearts, and relationships. And just as there are doctors and nurses and other healers for our bodies, there are healers for these other maladies, too.
For support please reach out to our oncology social workers Katie Crafton, MSW, LCSW 805-474-5303 (Arroyo Grande), or Brianda Lemus, ASW 805-346-3402 (Santa Maria).
