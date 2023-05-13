Case Ketting

Upon receiving a diagnosis of cancer, a person often experiences deep fear and insecurity. It is, after all, a threat to one’s very existence. Furthermore, the diagnosis often reverberates through family relationships, plans for the future, job security concerns, and financial needs.

My patients often find it difficult to function or to think of anything else. A cancer diagnosis fills one’s whole “mental horizon” (so to speak), leaving little emotional reserve to deal with anything else.

You fall asleep thinking about it, and it is your first thought on awakening.

