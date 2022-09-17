Mindy Nelson

Mindy Nelson

 Contributed

Have you been diagnosed with gynecological cancer? If you have been diagnosed with cancer, joining a support group can be helpful. A support group is a group of two or more individuals in similar situations that meet regularly to discuss shared life experiences. During the session, a facilitator is present that helps guide you through the discussion and provides unconditional support.

Studies have shown that peer support associated with a cancer diagnosis can reduce anxiety and improve your quality of life. Some studies suggest that a support group can even increase survival. Support groups offer an opportunity for individuals to share their experiences and feelings with other individuals of similar circumstances within the group. It is a place to be heard and understood in ways your regular support system may be unable to help.

A cancer diagnosis can feel isolating, leading to loneliness, distress, anger, disbelief, and fear. Even the most supportive friends and family members do not understand what you are going through unless they have gone through cancer themselves.

0
0
0
0
0