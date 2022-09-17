Have you been diagnosed with gynecological cancer? If you have been diagnosed with cancer, joining a support group can be helpful. A support group is a group of two or more individuals in similar situations that meet regularly to discuss shared life experiences. During the session, a facilitator is present that helps guide you through the discussion and provides unconditional support.
Studies have shown that peer support associated with a cancer diagnosis can reduce anxiety and improve your quality of life. Some studies suggest that a support group can even increase survival. Support groups offer an opportunity for individuals to share their experiences and feelings with other individuals of similar circumstances within the group. It is a place to be heard and understood in ways your regular support system may be unable to help.
A cancer diagnosis can feel isolating, leading to loneliness, distress, anger, disbelief, and fear. Even the most supportive friends and family members do not understand what you are going through unless they have gone through cancer themselves.
You are surrounded by others who can relate to your experiences and feelings within a support group. Many individuals find comfort in support groups, and group dynamics can often create a sense of belonging, making you feel understood and less alone. Joining a group provides a safe environment to share feelings and thoughts with others experiencing similar circumstances.
Common topics in support groups are the impact of a cancer diagnosis, the feeling of loss, emotional responses that can overcome us, physiological and physical losses, and difficulty communicating to friends and family, how others react to us, the change in goals and values, and the meaning of life.
Talking about these topics can provide confidence and a sense of self-control and help decrease feelings of helplessness as you learn to cope with a cancer diagnosis through an open forum discussion. Some women can express their feelings, while it may make others uncomfortable. If talking and sharing make you uncomfortable, then join to listen. Active listening can help improve your well-being and help you gain perspective.
Support groups can have positive benefits, which include stress reduction, improved coping skills, improved interaction with friends and family, and newfound friendships. A cancer diagnosis can be an immediate threat to life, but talking about it can bring a sense of self-control and the realization that you are not alone.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: MHCC@commonspirit.org