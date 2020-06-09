Your Cancer Answers: How can cancer patients be proactive about wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Question: How can cancer patients be proactive about wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic?
This is a unique time in our lives. As a result, it is important for us to seek information to support our minds, our bodies and our spirit during this challenging time. If you need to talk to someone, spiritual care and Mission Hope Cancer Center staff is available to help and to connect to appropriate resources. There are various ways you can take steps to wellness. We would like to share these with you with the hope that some of them will appeal to you and your family.
Journaling, writing down your experiences and thoughts during the Covid-19 pandemic, can be a helpful way to cope with feelings of anxiety. It can also give you and your family a way to reflect back on your current feelings and experiences in the future. Try creating a journal and let your kids also create one, so everyone can participate. The pages can also be colored. Coloring is restful and provides an outlet for creativity for all ages.
Staying connected to family, friends and coworkers is tough when get-togethers and events have been cancelled. Offices being closed and social distancing is becoming the new norm. You can write a letter or send a loved one a card in the mail. Plan a virtual lunch, coffee or happy hour date with coworkers, friends, neighbors or family members. Or watch a movie with friends on Netflix Party. Additionally, try using video chat technology such a Zoom, Skype, Netflix Party or a video messaging app such as Marco Polo. There are many ways that we can stay connected.
Tension can be stretched away. Stretching your neck, shoulders and back can help ease tension. The stretches are typically simple and you can do them anytime, anywhere. Free online yoga classes can be found on YouTube. There are experienced yoga teachers who teach classes designed to help you refresh, recharge and relax. FITON is a free app that offers Pilates and strength training with no equipment, yoga, and before-bed and at-your-desk exercises and stretches.
With schools closed and kids home, managing each day can be a challenge. The struggle is real – parenting, working and teaching is triple duty. Be kind to yourself. You are doing what you can and that’s enough. Create a manageable schedule. Developing a routine for your family can help reduce stress for kids. If your kids are old enough, let them help create the schedule. Being at home each day can be frustrating. Find ways to move, jump, dance and play. There are a variety of online videos, such as GONoodle, that encourage kids to move, dance and spin. There are many free kids resources online that have many activities, worksheets and coloring pages. Above all, let go of perfection. Be kind to yourself. Some days will flow easily and other won’t.
Mission Hope Cancer Center nurse navigators, social workers, exercise trainers, and clinical personnel are available to help in any way we can. Please contact Ashley Hahn, LCSW at 805-346-3402, Mission Hope-Santa Maria or Jenni Davis, Oncology Patient Advocate at 805-474-5303, Mission Hope-Arroyo Grande. We can help with information and referral to online and other resources to ensure that patients and caregivers who are affected by COVID-19 have their needs met. You don’t have to endure this alone. We are here to help.
