Theresa Martinez

Dignity Health Home Health is a core component of Mission Hope’s continuum of care for patients being treated for any type of cancer. This division’s team of experienced cancer care clinicians includes home-based nurse navigators who work to manage a patient’s cancer care needs at home.

In addition to the home-based nurse navigators, Dignity Health Home Health’s team of care providers includes:

- Home health nurses who can provide care in the home, identifying the needs of patients and their families and working with the doctor to develop a plan of care that is unique to each patient’s needs.

0
0
0
0
0