Dignity Health Home Health is a core component of Mission Hope’s continuum of care for patients being treated for any type of cancer. This division’s team of experienced cancer care clinicians includes home-based nurse navigators who work to manage a patient’s cancer care needs at home.
In addition to the home-based nurse navigators, Dignity Health Home Health’s team of care providers includes:
- Home health nurses who can provide care in the home, identifying the needs of patients and their families and working with the doctor to develop a plan of care that is unique to each patient’s needs.
Services offered might include post-surgical care, wound care, ostomy care, intravenous (IV) treatments, and assistance with medications, managing chemotherapy side effects, and pain control.
- Dietitians who identify and treat cancer related malnutrition. They provide nutritional guidance and suggestions for patients experiencing weight loss related to diagnosis and/or treatment.
- Physical therapists who can help the patient learn exercises to strengthen or regain the use of impaired or weakened muscles. They also work to improve the range of motion, balance, and the safe use of any assistive devices needed. They can also teach family members how to assist the patient to increase safety in the home.
- Occupational therapists who can teach techniques to make daily tasks easier, like preparing food, eating, bathing, dressing, and doing other household routines.
- Medical social workers who help with the social and emotional aspects of illness, coping, family conflict, and grief. They can help find sources of support in the community, including financial and long term planning.
- Home health aides who can help with personal hygiene needs, such as bathing and dressing.
Please speak with your provider to see if you can benefit from these services. You can also call Dignity Health Home Health at (805) 739-3830 with any questions.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: MHCC@commonspirit.org