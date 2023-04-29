Brianda Lemus

Cancer is one of those words that alone have the power to immediately fill our minds with an array of thoughts and emotions.

For patient’s diagnosed with cancer and survivors, learning how to practice mindfulness can help one focus on the here and now as well as bring hope into their everyday lives.

Mindfulness, when done correctly, is an activity that can be done at just about any time and place. Mindfulness is described as focusing one's attention on the present moment and becoming aware of thoughts, feelings, and sensations.

