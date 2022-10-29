Katics Matt

Matt Katics

Palliative care is specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness. This type of care is focused on providing relief from symptoms and stress of the illness.

The goal is to improve quality of life for both patients and their families.

Palliative care is provided by a team of specially-trained doctors, nurses and other health care professionals who work together to provide care and support.

