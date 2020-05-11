Your Cancer Answers: How do I exercise following the sheltering guidelines?

Resistance Training. Resistance training can be lifting weights or isometric exercises, both of which build muscle. Many people lose muscle during cancer treatment and put on some unwanted weight after treatment. This can be minimized with resistance training. You don’t need a full gym for resistance training: Exercise bands, small dumbbells, and even canned foods can be used to add resistance to most movements. A circuit of exercises is one good way to get your resistance exercise in. I recommend starting with your large muscle groups like upper legs, back and chest first then getting the shoulders, biceps, triceps and lower legs.

If you have kids at home get them involved and make it a fun family activity! Getting in some daily exercise is good for all of us and more than just the physical aspect. Exercise can help us all burn off pent up energy and helps reduce stress and anxiety.

If you have any questions contact John Malinowski ATC,CET at 805-346-3413 with your questions.

We know that COVID-19 is affecting everyone and we want to help you deal with the situation at hand whether you’re a survivor with a compromised immune system or a caregiver.