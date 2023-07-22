Many cancer survivors experience chronic pain related to their cancer or its treatment.
Researchers continue to test new ways of managing that pain, including pain medications and complementary medicine approaches like yoga and acupuncture.
According to the National Cancer Institute, studies show acupuncture can relieve a wide range of symptoms associated with cancer treatments.
It is now commonly available in complementary wellness clinics associated with cancer centers throughout the country to mitigate side-effects, and to support immunity.
In these settings, it is commonly used to help with fatigue, hot flashes, nausea, anxiety, stress, insomnia, pain, reduced appetite, headaches, neuropathy, constipation, diarrhea, dry mouth; and to support the body’s own healing ability and immunity.
Acupuncture is a part of an ancient traditional medical system often referred to as Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). TCM is an ancient medical system that is thousands of years old. It encompasses a worldview which incorporates the theory that qi (the body’s vital energy) flows along meridians (channels) in the body.
This keeps one’s emotional, mental and physical health in balance. Its aim is to restore the body’s balance between two opposite forces called yin and yang.
It also embraces the idea of the elements if earth, wood, water, metal and fire.
TCM is composed of what is called “The Five Branches”. The Five Branches of Chinese Medicine are used to maintain and restore harmony to the individual. The branches are acupuncture, Chinese herbal therapy, nutrition, Asian massage (such as Tuina, Thai massage, or Shiatsu), and exercise (such as Chi Kung and TaiChi).
All of these healing modalities employ the same theoretical principles to restore the body to health and balance. Also, many of these address lifestyle. This is very important since lifestyle is often a major factor in the causation of many diseases.
However, each of the branches approaches their therapeutics within their own discipline, like through exercise, food, or herbs, although, they are often used together.
Acupuncture is a vital part of TCM; and involves stimulating certain points on the meridians with fine needles to promote health, and lessen disease symptoms.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: MHCC@commonspirit.org