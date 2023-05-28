Clinical research plays a vital role in the development of every medication or device on the market.
The developmental process includes years of research and clinical testing, supported by investment from the federal government, private industry, and donations.
Knowledge gained from clinical research studies allows physicians to offer the best care to patients in terms of prevention, diagnosis and treatment of a specific disease.
We believe research provides an opportunity to contribute to finding a cure, improve quality of life, improve healthcare for the next generation, access to health care for all regardless of race, gender or socio-economic status, and access to the latest treatment.
The Mission Hope Research Department is a proud partner of Common Spirit Research Institute with access to more than 140 oncology trials. We are involved in clinical research as an affiliated institute of the NCI Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP) which is a national network that brings cancer clinical trials and care delivery studies to people in their own communities.
Our research department counts on highly trained clinical investigators specializing in medical oncology, surgical oncology, and radiation therapy. Our researchers actively participate in research studies.
They are always looking for new ways to further improve our physicians to help identify trails for eligible and interested patients and closely monitor all patients who decide to enroll in a research study.
If you are interested in learning more about the clinical trials available at our site, please contact our clinical research associate, Marlyn Molero at 805-346-3462, or to learn more information visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: MHCC@commonspirit.org