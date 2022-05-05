Have you ever heard the phrase “4 out of 5 dentists recommend …”? I seem to remember that phrase in all the toothpaste commercials growing up.
Today, there is something that 5 out 5 dentists do recommend and that is taking good care of your mouth, teeth and gums to prevent cancer. We knew that having a clean mouth may prevent cardiovascular disease, but could that be true for cancer as well? How you care for your mouth and what is in it tells much about your health and your dentist would agree.
Your mouth is your second line of defense (skin being the first). Your saliva plays an important role in fighting off disease. There are important enzymes in saliva that destroy bacteria in different ways. But there are so many bacteria in your mouth at any given time, saliva alone cannot do this job. Over time, these bacteria form dental plaque that clings to your teeth and if left unattended can cause serious health problems.
If you don’t brush and floss regularly to keep your mouth, teeth and gums clean, plaque can build up and collect in the space between your gums and teeth. This buildup can lead to periodontitis or a gum infection. A recent study linked a form of bacteria found in your mouth to periodontitis. These specific bacteria might also be the cause of certain types of cancer — specifically pancreatic cancer.
Some dentists and doctors recommend that you look at your mouth in a mirror every month to check for changes, like white patches, sores or lumps. This is especially important if you use or have used tobacco and/or you routinely drink alcohol. These substances are not only bad for your lungs and circulatory systems, but also your mouth and the attached gastrointestinal system.
Healthy oral care habits start with twice-daily brushing teeth and tongue, flossing once a day, changing your toothbrush every three months and visiting your dentist twice a year for teeth cleaning and oral cancer screening.
Taking the time every day to take good care of your mouth, teeth and gums is an investment in your overall health, not just for now, but for the future. When you see your dentist next time ask if they were one of the “4 out of 5 dentists” recommending your favorite brand of toothpaste. More importantly, while you have their attention, tell them about your new dedication to keeping your mouth, teeth and gums healthy for cancer prevention.
If it’s been a while since you’ve seen your dentist, why not give them a call and set up an appointment?
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Mission Hope Cancer Center invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: MHCC@commonspirit.org