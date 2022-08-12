Bai Wei MD

Bladder cancer occurs when normal cells in the bladder become abnormal cancer cells that grow out of control. Superficial bladder cancer involves only the lining of the bladder; invasive bladder cancer, on the other hand, invades the muscle walls of the bladder and can spread to nearby organs and lymph nodes.

While older age carries a higher risk of getting bladder cancer, other factors can increase the risk of bladder cancer as well. These include smoking, family history of bladder cancer, being exposed to paints or dye, previous radiation treatment to the pelvis, and long term use of urinary catheters.

However, having a risk factor does not mean that you will get cancer. Discuss with your doctor if you think you may be at risk for bladder cancer. Symptoms of bladder cancer can come and go. These include blood in the urine that makes your urine pink or red, lower back pain, pain during urination, frequent urination, or leakage of urine.

