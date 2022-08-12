Bladder cancer occurs when normal cells in the bladder become abnormal cancer cells that grow out of control. Superficial bladder cancer involves only the lining of the bladder; invasive bladder cancer, on the other hand, invades the muscle walls of the bladder and can spread to nearby organs and lymph nodes.
While older age carries a higher risk of getting bladder cancer, other factors can increase the risk of bladder cancer as well. These include smoking, family history of bladder cancer, being exposed to paints or dye, previous radiation treatment to the pelvis, and long term use of urinary catheters.
However, having a risk factor does not mean that you will get cancer. Discuss with your doctor if you think you may be at risk for bladder cancer. Symptoms of bladder cancer can come and go. These include blood in the urine that makes your urine pink or red, lower back pain, pain during urination, frequent urination, or leakage of urine.
Keep in mind that these symptoms can also be caused by other conditions that are not bladder cancer. If you have any of these symptoms, you should be checked by your doctor.
To diagnose bladder cancer, your doctor will examine your urine and bladder through various tests and procedures. Urinalysis checks the color of your urine and its contents, such as sugar, protein, red blood cells, and white blood cells. Urine cytology looks for abnormal cells in the urine under a microscope.
Cystoscopy is a procedure that allows the doctor to look directly inside the bladder. During the procedure, the doctor inserts a thin tube with a camera into the urethral opening and pushes the tube up into the bladder. If the doctor sees anything unusual during cystoscopy, they might take a tissue sample to further examine under the microscope for signs of cancer.
Once the diagnosis of bladder cancer is confirmed, the patient will undergo tests to see if cancer cells have spread throughout the bladder or to other parts of the body. This process of determining the extent to which cancer cells have spread is called cancer staging.
The stage of cancer will then inform the patient’s prognosis and treatment. Other factors influencing a patient’s treatment plan include the patient's age, medical history, and other medical conditions. Treatment options can include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. Discuss with your doctor at Mission Hope if you’re diagnosed with bladder cancer.
We invite you to a special Cancer Prevention, Treatment and Survivorship Seminar with Wei Bai, MD, Saturday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. at Mission Hope Cancer Center. Please call (805) 219-HOPE (4673) to RSVP.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Mission Hope Cancer Center invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address MHCC@commonspirit.org