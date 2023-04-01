According to the CDC, obesity increases an individual’s risk for 13 different types of cancers, one of these being colorectal cancer. This is largely due to the elevated levels of inflammation, insulin, and insulin like growth factors found in individuals who are obese.
Although obesity is a cancer risk factor, it is considered a modifiable risk factor (this means it is a risk factor we have the potential to improve or eliminate completely).
But where should an individual even start when attempting to lose weight in both a sustainable and healthful way? Starting with our diet, we should be focusing on a few main areas of behavior change: Focus on reducing the amount of refined carbohydrates in your diet. These are carbohydrates that have been heavily processed, and do not contain a significant amount of fiber in them (i.e. white bread is considered a refined carbohydrate).
Increase the amount of protein in your diet (plant based proteins count as well). Stay adequately hydrated by drinking 1mL of water per calorie you consume (for the standard 2,000 calorie/day diet, this amounts to 2 liters of water per day) Ensure you are getting enough fruits and vegetables every day (5 servings of fruits and vegetables daily is recommended).
When we put adequate attention into making these changes in a way that is sustainable to our lifestyle and schedule, we see individuals have success in both maintaining a healthy weight as well as reducing risk of multiple chronic diseases.
In addition to dietary modifications, we may also focus on our activity levels by being mindful of the following: Incorporate both cardiovascular exercise and resistance training into your weekly routine. Get the recommended amount of physical activity for your age range weekly.
For those 65 years and older try to achieve minimum physical activity guidelines of 4 days per week/30 minutes of moderate intensity cardiovascular activity and 2 days per week/ 2 sets of 8-15 repetitions resistance/strength training.
For those under 65 try to achieve 5 days per week/30 minutes of moderate intensity cardiovascular activity and 2 days per week/ 2 sets of 8-15 repetitions resistance/strength training. Remember every little bit helps.
You can break up your exercise into a morning routine and finish in the evening. Doing some exercise is much better than not doing any at all! Make sure the exercise routine you create fits well with your schedule, ability levels, and interests so that you are more likely to make it a permanent habit.
When we combine a healthy diet with adequate levels of exercise, we see a significant reduction in colorectal cancer risk. Because March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, be sure to consider behavior changes that reduce your risk as well as complete any screenings regularly that are recommended by your healthcare provider.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Regional Medical Center, Cancer Program invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: MHCC@commonspirit.org