John Malinowski
John Malinowski

According to the CDC, obesity increases an individual’s risk for 13 different types of cancers, one of these being colorectal cancer. This is largely due to the elevated levels of inflammation, insulin, and insulin like growth factors found in individuals who are obese.

Although obesity is a cancer risk factor, it is considered a modifiable risk factor (this means it is a risk factor we have the potential to improve or eliminate completely).

But where should an individual even start when attempting to lose weight in both a sustainable and healthful way? Starting with our diet, we should be focusing on a few main areas of behavior change: Focus on reducing the amount of refined carbohydrates in your diet. These are carbohydrates that have been heavily processed, and do not contain a significant amount of fiber in them (i.e. white bread is considered a refined carbohydrate).

