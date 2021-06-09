Question: How will you prepare for chemo?
Most new cancer patients are more frightened by the anticipation of chemotherapy than by any other part of treatment. We have all seen movies or read books in which the hero was devastated by chemo.
Now, however, most people go through months of chemotherapy without vomiting, and some are never nauseous. Even though a cancer patient is likely to feel relatively well most days, there will be some days when he/she may feel fatigued, distressed or unwell. Here are some strategies to prepare yourself or family member and your household:
- Talk with your doctor about the specific chemo drugs being used and their side effects, which can vary enormously depending on the medication. Ask how the effects might be managed for the months of chemotherapy ahead.
Hair loss is one of the most distressing side effects for many women. If you will be losing your hair, decide in advance when you want to cut it and how you want to cover your head. Some may choose to share the hair cutting/shaving with friends and family, and others may choose to cut their hair in a more private and quiet setting. Have a wig, hats or scarves at home before you are likely to need them. Women may enjoy trying on wigs prior to losing their hair so that they can match their color and style.
- Consider treating yourself to a new set of soft sheets. Naps will be even nicer. Make sure to have a comfortable bathrobe or set of sweats to wear on the days you feel less well and need to rest. Schedule small rewards for yourself a day or two after each treatment.
- Buy a range of non-caffeinated beverages. It is important to drink a lot of fluids, and you will want a choice. Ginger, mint or chamomile teas may be soothing, whereas plain water may have a metallic taste (carbonated water mixed with a little juice may go down easier).
- Another good investment, if feasible: a tablet reader or electronic notepad such as a Kindle or an iPad. These are portable, light and easy to carry to appointments. If not, Mission Hope has iPads available to use during treatment times; just ask.
- Cook ahead and freeze portion-sized meals. Think comfort food: soups, macaroni and cheese, or other pasta dishes you enjoy. Do not plan to complete any projects while you are home. No one ever organized decades of photographs or cleaned out the attic during chemotherapy.
- Eliminate unnecessary tasks. You are excused from sending holiday cards and writing most thank-you notes. If there are annual jobs that you can do ahead of time, do them. Assign responsibilities to your children so that they feel helpful and included. Even little ones can set the table, bring you a glass of water or rub your back. Older children can rake leaves, do laundry or prepare simple meals.
- Talk with your spouse or partner about allocating responsibilities. This may be difficult but it’s necessary. You will not be up to contributing your usual share, and he or she will need to do more. Recognize that different friends are going to be helpful in various ways. Play to their strengths. Accept all offers of assistance and learn how to ask for help. Say yes so friends can easily volunteer to help.
Mission Hope also has nurse navigators that are ready and willing to assist and guide you through your cancer treatment. Nurse navigators will provide individualized assistance and advocate for the patient. Contact your nurse navigator for further assistance.
Santa Maria (805) 219-4673, Arroyo Grande (805) 474-5300.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address mariancancercare@dignityhealth.org