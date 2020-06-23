Your Cancer Answers: Is high intensity interval training right for me?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Question: I have been hearing about high intensity interval training lately. Is it right for me?

There has been a lot of buzz about high intensity interval training (HIIT) this past year. It combines both aerobic and anaerobic exercise with minimal rest to keep the heart rate elevated into the range of vigorous intensity. There have been studies which show evidence this type of training has potential to increase aerobic capacity. This means it increases our body’s efficiency at utilizing the oxygen and therefore allowing you to perform more workload or exercise harder.

This type of exercise has also been shown to help lose weight. One recent article published March 30, 2020 reported that one 23 minute HIIT exercise session per week has the ability to reduce blood pressure and body fat and increase aerobic capacity. This all sounds great if you are an athlete and your goal is to improve your performance, but this only shows one side of the coin so to speak.