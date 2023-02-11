EUS has been shown to be more sensitive than MRI for evaluating the pancreas, especially when detecting small solid pancreatic lesions as demonstrated in two studies where almost all small solid pancreatic cancers were only found by EUS.
The increased sensitivity in detecting pancreatic lesions as well as the ability to perform biopsies during the procedure are reasons EUS is often the preferred method of pancreatic cancer screening. MRI may be preferred for patients at increased risk of adverse events from anesthesia or endoscopic procedures and for patients who prefer to avoid more invasive testing.
However, EUS would be required to perform biopsies of any pancreatic abnormality detected on MRI.
Guidelines have based the recommended screening intervals on tumor growth models which suggest that screening for pancreatic cancer should occur at least annually.
Alternating EUS with MRI on an annual basis has been a recommended approach however due to the higher sensitivity with EUS, annual evaluation with EUS is also reasonable.
Pancreatic cancer screening should begin at age 50, or 10 years earlier than the age of the youngest first degree relative diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. For the aforementioned mutations or syndromes, apart for FAMMM syndrome, screening should begin at age 40 or 10 years earlier than the youngest relative with pancreatic cancer.
Peutz-Jeghers syndrome screening should begin at age 35 or 10 years earlier than the youngest relative with pancreatic cancer, and autosomal dominant hereditary pancreatitis also beginning at age 40.
Although pancreatic cancer may be related to heredity, and other factors we do not yet understand, lifestyle has been shown to play a role in the development of this cancer. Therefore, the best defense against pancreatic cancer may be prevention.
There are a number of lifestyle factors which have been shown to increase the risk for pancreatic cancer.
Multiple studies have shown that smoking cigarettes significantly increases the risk for pancreatic cancer. So, stopping smoking, the sooner the better can decrease the risk for developing this cancer.
Risk for pancreatic cancer begins to decrease after quitting, and continues to decrease each year afterwards. Cutting out smoking can slowly decrease the risk for lung, colon, kidney, esophageal and possibly breast cancer.
Recommendations made for pancreatic cancer screening should be individualized, taking into account the clinical scenario of each patient and should be made with consideration of patient preferences, values, and availability of local expertise.
Here at Marian Regional Medical Center, we are fortunate to have the resources to provide both EUS and MRI to screen patients in our community who may be at high risk for pancreatic cancer.
