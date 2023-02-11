MelitasConstantineMD (1)
Constantine Melitas

EUS has been shown to be more sensitive than MRI for evaluating the pancreas, especially when detecting small solid pancreatic lesions as demonstrated in two studies where almost all small solid pancreatic cancers were only found by EUS.

The increased sensitivity in detecting pancreatic lesions as well as the ability to perform biopsies during the procedure are reasons EUS is often the preferred method of pancreatic cancer screening. MRI may be preferred for patients at increased risk of adverse events from anesthesia or endoscopic procedures and for patients who prefer to avoid more invasive testing.

However, EUS would be required to perform biopsies of any pancreatic abnormality detected on MRI.

