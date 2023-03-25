cynthia maldonado

Cynthia Maldonado

Some patients who are undergoing, or have received chemotherapy notice a mental fogginess often referred to as "chemo brain."

Patients complain of not being able to find words when speaking. They walk into a room and forget why they were there. Some have problems with memory and increased tiredness. The fatigue is especially noticeable when learning new tasks, or even when doing familiar things like driving, but in unfamiliar locations.

These symptoms are real, and studies have shown that most people who receive chemotherapy will have some or all of the symptoms of "chemo brain."

