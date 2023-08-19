cynthia maldonado

Cynthia Maldonado

I‘ve been taking care of cancer patients for nearly 20 years, and have never stopped learning and believing in my patients when they say they have been given a "gift".

You may think at first this is a terrible thing to say, as no one in their right mind would willingly ask for cancer. In fact, many patients after having been diagnosed, treated, and on the road to recovery, will actually describe the experience as life changing.

Patients who are diagnosed with cancer often face their own mortality, or at least a significant amount of illness (sometimes at very young ages), and tend to reevaluate their lifestyles, values, priorities and make positive changes for their health and quality of life.

0
0
0
0
0