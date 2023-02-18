Seventy percent of smokers report wanting to quit, however, like any other drug addiction, this requires clinical intervention, because nicotine is psychoactive, produces tolerance, as well as withdrawal symptoms.
One must keep in mind that a smoker cannot be forced to quit smoking. If she/he understands the benefits of quitting, then timing is everything.
According to the Surgeon General’s Report, early benefits include some improvement in lung function and better control of blood pressure within the first few weeks, improvement in blood circulation in the first few months, and further redirection in the risk for coronary heart disease by 50% within a year or so.
Risks for other conditions including cancer and stroke, also decline gradually over five to 15 years.
Added benefits include the money saved and increased productivity.
There are several methods for quitting. One is “behavior nodification”. Since tobacco dependence is a form of drug addiction, one must expect a cycle of relapse and remission.
Most of the time (50%), help from doctors, nurses and ongoing counseling is directly related to successful quitting. Therefore, joining cessation programs or classes and keeping in close contact with health care providers would be the best choice.
Like any other drug rehabilitation program, it will require behavior modification. Once a decision is made to quit smoking, one must identify and note down the risk situations, e.g., first thing in the morning, at a party, feeling angry, etc. Knowing the withdrawal symptoms - like depression, hunger, irritability, inability to sleep or lack of concentration - help a motivated personal significantly.
One must reinforce that these symptoms are temporary: “I refuse to let cigarettes control me any more,” and “I am a non-smoker.” Declaring to your family and friends that you are in the process of quitting nicotine addiction will help them understand the subtle or obvious behavior changes they might notice.
Stopping completely, i.e., “cold turkey,” is shown to have higher quit rates than other methods such as tapering, where one allows for only certain amount of tobacco each day or other limitations.
A sudden end to a routine will be a big change: one must try to keep busy, drink lots of water, chew gun or eat low-fat snacks, and avoid stressful situations. House, car and workplace should be free of all smoking-related items, as well as the smell of cigarettes.
Another method is using medications to help overcome addiction. I usually advise taking some form of nicotine on a temporary basis (for 1-3 weeks). These may include nicotine patches, gums, lozenges, nasal sprays or inhalers.
In my experience, letting the individual decide which particular method to use works the best. Since nicotine has certain systemic effects, smoking cigarettes along with taking nicotine supplements can be quite harmful.
In addition to nicotine replacement, the FDA has approved two medications specifically for smoking cessation. These do not contain nicotine so they can be used with nicotine replacement therapies. Unlike nicotine products, they require a doctor’s prescription, as close medical supervision is necessary with the use of these medications.
Buproprion SR (Zyban, Wellbutrin) is commonly used for depression. It reduces nicotine cravings by acting on certain chemicals in the brain. People usually start taking it in incremental doses for about two weeks before the quit date.
Some people may need maintenance, possibly up to six months. Side effects include insomnia and dry mouth. It should not be used in patients with a history of seizures; in individuals with eating disorders or other psychiatric conditions it must be used with cautions.
Varenicline (Chantix) works on the nicotine receptors in the brain. As these receptors are locked, nicotine cravings and withdrawal symptoms are reduced. It is also given in incremental doses and should be started about a week before the quit date.
A maintenance dose is required for 3-6 months after the quit date. Side effects include nausea, insomnia, abnormal dreams and sometimes headaches. In patients with kidney problems, reduced doses should be used under close supervision of a doctor.
And yes, the cost ... Even though most of the medications may not be covered (unfortunately) by prescription plans, money saved from not smoking (an average of $6.28 per pack of cigarettes), will be far more than that spent on prescription drugs and smoking cessation plans.
Also, telephone and internet based plans are available for people who are taking medications for quitting smoking.
In addition to the benefits from quitting smoking, there is also a lung cancer screening program available to help detect lung cancer at an early stage. The majority of time lung cancer is found the patient begins to develop symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pains or coughing up blood to name a few.
Once symptoms develop there is an increased likelihood the cancer has spread. In hopes of detecting cancer at an early stage, lung cancer screening was developed. To be eligible for lung cancer screening you must be between the ages of 50-77, a current smoker or have quit with last 15 years, and have the equivalent of a 20-pack a year history of smoking, which would equate to a pack a day for 20 years.
