Question: What are the benefits of aquatic therapy for cancer survivors?
Many studies have shown aquatic exercise may help survivors fight fatigue. When you are exhausted, signing up for an exercise class sounds far from appealing. But researchers have found that exercise can actually counter the effects of cancer-related fatigue — and a recent study suggests these benefits may extend to cancer survivors in water-based exercise programs too.
Consistent, moderate exercise has been shown to be a critical element for those about to undergo, and those undergoing, cancer treatments. According to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, staying physically active throughout radiation, chemotherapy and surgical procedures helps reduce treatment-related fatigue, increases flexibility and strength, and increases lymphatic circulation.
Water supports the body and enables movements that otherwise would be painful or impossible. This, in turn, increases pain-free range of motion. Another characteristic of water that makes it beneficial is resistance. Water is much more resistive than air; this resistance provides weak muscles with needed strength training. The water provides both resistance and buoyancy, creating a challenging and safe low-impact workout.
Water exercise is gentle and therapeutic, thereby relaxing muscles which can help relieve stress. Fatigue from the disease and treatments may be the principle problem cancer patients’ face. Water exercise allows one to do more than one can on land, thus increasing energy level and stamina.
If the level of fitness is already good, water exercise is a great way to maintain it. An added bonus is that many people enjoy the class for the interaction with others and find support in the camaraderie of fellow class members.
Benefits of aquatic therapy include: improves range of motion; increases muscular strength and core stabilization; enhances oxygen and caloric consumption; works balance and coordination; general relaxation; promotes circulation and pain reduction.
As part of the Cancer Rehabilitation Program at Mission Hope Cancer Center we have an aquatic therapy class free of charge for cancer patients in our community. A typical class might include a 10-minute warm-up that involves walking in waist-to-chest-deep water and performing a variety of progressive hand/arm movements.
Concentration is given to effective breathing throughout the class. Next, participants work through a variety of exercises and stretches focused on the traumatized muscles. Additionally, due to the whole body-mind connection with exercise and relaxation, the class ends with a focus on centering and mindfulness, asking participants to release the stresses of their day.
For further information and to register for our upcoming classes, please call Mission Hope Cancer Center – Cancer Rehabilitation Program at 805-346-3413.
