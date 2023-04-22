cynthia maldonado

Cynthia Maldonado

In honor of National Cancer Registrars Week in April, we wanted to shed light on the very important role cancer registrars play in improving cancer treatment and prevention.

What is the cancer registry?

The cancer registry team is responsible for collecting and coding detailed information related to clinical diagnosis/workup, stage of disease, treatment, and survivorship from patients’ medical records and storing that information within the institution’s cancer registry database.

0
0
0
0
0