Gina Rotondo

Lymph originates from a fluid, known as interstitial fluid that has diffused, or “leaked out” of small blood vessels called capillaries. This fluid contains many substances, including blood plasma, proteins, glucose, and oxygen.

It bathes most of the body’s cells, providing them with the oxygen and nutrients they need for growth and survival. Interstitial fluid also picks up waste products from cells as well as other materials, such as bacteria and viruses, to help remove them from the body’s tissues.

Interstitial fluid eventually collects in lymph vessels, where it becomes known as lymph. Lymph flows through the body’s lymph vessels to reach two large ducts at the base of the neck, where it is emptied into the bloodstream.

