Kurt Stump
Kurt Stump

Patients who undergo radiotherapy for their cancer quickly become aware that radiation treatment is a “team sport”.

The doctor prescribes the treatment but doesn’t know how to turn on the machine! Rather, a radiation therapist operates the treatment machine, running it according to the doctor’s instructions and under his supervision.

Many patients also learn that their treatment plan was created by a “medical dosimetrist” using their scans and the doctor's prescription.

