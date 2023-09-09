J. Ben Wilkinson

Colby McLemore

 Colby McLemore

Up until the early 1980s, the standard treatment for early-stage breast cancer was a full removal of all the breast tissue, also called a mastectomy.

Over the past 30 to 40 years, many studies have been published showing that the same (and in some cases better) outcomes can be reached using limited surgery followed by radiation therapy.

Although it took a few years for the standard of care to change, this has had a significant impact on the way that women who are diagnosed with breast cancer are cared for.

