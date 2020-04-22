Your Cancer Answers: What is the cancer registry and how is it impacting the quality of cancer care?

The high-quality data collected by the cancer registrars really makes an impact on the research we conduct and helps to better inform decisions that can directly impact the standard of care – ultimately contributing to a better journey for patients.

Cancer registrars are certified healthcare professionals who are the subject matter experts when it comes to cancer information and capturing the picture of cancer through data. These data information specialists are trained to extract, store and manage data on the medical history, treatment and health status of patients with cancer. Over 100 data items are collected for each cancer occurrence, each specifically defined by national and local standards and subject to intense quality review on many levels. In order to keep abreast of new and ever-changing scientific findings and treatment guidelines, cancer registrars must maintain a high level of continuing education and be re-certified annually.

The National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA) is a not-for-profit association representing cancer registry professionals and Certified Tumor Registrars (CTRs). According to the NCRA there are over nearly 4,500 cancer registrars worldwide.