Question: What should I know about skin cancer?
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States with over 5 million cases diagnosed each year. The most typical forms that we see in clinical practice are basal cell carcinomas (BCCs) and squamous cell carcinomas (SCCs). Here on the sunny Central Coast of California, we also must be aware of even more serious types of skin cancers including melanomas.
The best medical advice regarding prevention of a skin cancer diagnosis is protection and routine screening. Since the summer months are coming up, please remember to apply a sunscreen that includes UV protection as well as dress appropriately for sun exposure including wearing long sleeves and pants if possible or a wide-brimmed hat. If you or a loved one has had significant sun exposure or if skin cancers run in your family, a visit to your local primary care provider or dermatologist for a skin exam would be reasonable. For people at high risk for aggressive skin cancers, full-body skin examination and even medical photographic mapping as a baseline to compare against for future growth or changes of existing areas of concern on the skin are available.
There are many types of treatments for skin cancer including surgical excision, cryotherapy, radiation therapy, and topical medications. Although surgery is commonly used as the initial treatment of choice for most skin cancers, Mission Hope Cancer Center has an excellent follow-up therapy or primary treatment in the form of advanced radiation therapy if you are diagnosed with a skin cancer and are not able to receive surgery.
One of the most common places that Mission Hope's radiation oncology specialists will use radiation to treat skin cancer is for lesions involving the face. Because this is such a cosmetically sensitive area of the body, even minor surgery can create a long-lasting change in the appearance of the nose, mouth, ears, or areas around the eyes. The process for receiving radiation therapy for skin cancer includes meeting one of our physicians, an appointment called a simulation to create a radiation plan, and then starting daily radiation therapy sessions about a week or two later. The main benefit of using radiation therapy for skin cancer is that it is a noninvasive treatment without the chance of infection or bleeding.
There are also times when we will offer radiation therapy after surgical removal of a skin cancer. Usually this is for large or deeply invasive cancers, tumors that show evidence of nerve or lymph channel involvement, or if surgery is not able to remove the entire tumor. Also, if a skin cancer comes back after surgery, it may be appropriate to talk with a radiation oncologist regarding additional treatment.
For advanced cancers of the skin, it is also common to use a form of systemic therapy such as immunotherapy or targeted therapies which may either be given on their own or in combination with radiation therapy. Advanced cancers are best treated with the input of multiple specialists including pathologists, imaging specialists called radiologists, surgeons, medical oncologists, and radiation oncologist. At Mission Hope, we have a multidisciplinary team that meets multiple times per week to discuss cases and come up with complete treatment plans for our patients.
As temperatures begin to warm up and all of us start spending more time outside, please reduce your risk of skin cancer by limiting exposure, applying sunscreen, and wearing protective clothing. If you have a question about skin cancer treatment or would like an appointment with one of our radiation oncologists at Mission Hope, please contact us at (805) 925-2529.
