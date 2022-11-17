Stomach cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In the United States, more than 20,000 patients are diagnosed annually.
The rates of stomach cancer incidence are higher in people from South America, Eastern Asia and Eastern Europe. There are several risk factors for stomach cancer that have been recognized — environmental and family history being the two main risk factors.
Environmental risk factors include Helicobacter pylori infection, diet high in salt and salt-preserved foods, such as cured meat, salted fish and vegetables, obesity and smoking.
There are some known genetic mutations that can cause hereditary stomach cancer. If two or more close family members have stomach cancer, a formal genetic counseling and testing should be considered.
Most patients with stomach cancer have symptoms, which are commonly persistent abdominal pain and weight loss. Weight loss may be due to anorexia, early satiety (feeling full after eating small amounts of food) and/or dysphagia (difficulty swallowing).
Diagnosis is typically made by esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD). When the diagnosis is made additional tests are done. Including endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) and a CT scan to establish the stage of the cancer. Prognosis and treatment depend on the stage.
Early stage cancer has the best prognosis with survival rate in the 90 percent range. A very small cancer with low risk features can sometimes be treated with endoscopic resection where a gastroenterologist removes the tumor from inside the stomach.
A more advanced stage of cancer requires the addition of chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy along with surgery. A late stage cancer where it has spread to distant organs, such as the liver, unfortunately is not curable.
Much progress has been made, however, in the development of systemic therapy with chemotherapy and immunotherapy, and patients with even late stage cancer are living longer.
There are steps you can take to reduce the risk of developing stomach cancer. Minimize consumption of foods high in salt and avoid cured meat. Stop smoking. Exercise and lose weight if you are overweight or obese.
Studies have shown eating a fruit, particularly citrus fruits with high vitamin C, is protective against developing stomach cancer. Ask your doctor to test for Helicobacter pylori infection if you are from an area with high incidence of stomach cancer or have a strong family history of stomach cancer.
