Kevin Kim MD
Contributed

Stomach cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In the United States, more than 20,000 patients are diagnosed annually.

The rates of stomach cancer incidence are higher in people from South America, Eastern Asia and Eastern Europe. There are several risk factors for stomach cancer that have been recognized — environmental and family history being the two main risk factors.

Environmental risk factors include Helicobacter pylori infection, diet high in salt and salt-preserved foods, such as cured meat, salted fish and vegetables, obesity and smoking.

