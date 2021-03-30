Your Cancer Answers: What tools can help when I'm feeling overwhelmed?

Question: What tools can help me when I am feeling overwhelmed?
Do you find yourself overwhelmed by life? There are many stressors in our world right now including the pandemic, economic and political tension, navigating your cancer journey and much more. Our bodies and minds need some relief from the stress around us so we can find peace and wellbeing in our daily lives. There are simple ways you can redirect that negative energy and find healing. One helpful tool is through Capacitar.
“Capacitar is an international network of empowerment and solidarity connecting people across borders, ethnicities and beliefs. The name “Capacitar” means to awaken, to encourage, to bring each other to life. Capacitar’s mission is to heal ourselves and heal our world. Capacitar teaches body-based practices that empower people to use their inner wisdom to heal and transform themselves to heal injustice and build peace in their families and communities.”
These practices have been used all over the world to help people cope with natural disasters, war, violence and poverty. The skills they teach are also helpful with everyday stressors and the feelings that may come to any cancer survivor or caregiver.
The practices taught by Capacitar are rooted in ancient cultures and current research. For example some of the practices include aspects of acupressure, breathwork, tai chi, emotional freedom technique, hand mudras, fingerholds and much more. These practices can boost your immune system, transform feeling of anxiety and fear and manage times of panic or stress. These techniques are simple to learn, do not take much time and can be done anywhere. The goal is to make these practices part of your everyday life so they become second nature and you will be prepared to cope with stressors when they come.
We would love to share some of these Capacitar tools with you. Join us for a free virtual presentation on ZOOM, on Tuesday April 13 at 3 p.m. This safe event is open to the community. All attendees will receive a free Living in Wellness - a Capacitar Manual. Please call Mission Hope Cancer Center at 805-219-HOPE to register for this ZOOM meeting. This program will also be offered in Spanish. For more information in Spanish contact Hector Rodriguez at 805-346-3406.
HAVE A QUESTION? This weekly column produced by Marian Cancer Care Services invites you to submit your questions to “Your Cancer Answers” at the following email address: mariancancercare@chw.edu
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!