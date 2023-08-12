April Kennedy

April Kennedy

 Contributed

What is a port-a-cath?

A port-a-cath is an IV (intravenous) catheter that is placed under the skin in a patient who requires frequent administration of chemotherapy, blood transfusions, antibiotics, intravenous feeding, or blood draws.

It is a central IV line, meaning that the catheter is threaded into one of the large central veins in the chest, which empties into the heart.

