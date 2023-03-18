Cynthia Maldonado
Some types of chemotherapy can cause mouth sores. That’s because chemotherapy is intended to kill rapidly growing cancer cells, but some healthy cells in your body also divide and grow rapidly, including the cells that line the mouth, throat, lips, salivary glands and esophagus.

Unfortunately, these healthy cells are also damaged, causing irritation and sores (known as oral mucositis). These sores can range from a mild inconvenience to a severe complication that may interfere with your cancer treatment.

Mouth sores usually develop within a few days after receiving chemotherapy and heal within two or three weeks after stopping chemotherapy. Although it may not be possible to completely prevent mouth sores, you can reduce the risk of developing them and their severity by taking a few simple steps:

