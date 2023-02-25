Katie Crafton

It’s hard to imagine a more important role than being a caregiver. It is also a role that can lead to intense feelings of guilt and frustration.

Rarely, if ever, does one dream of being a caregiver for their loved one who has been diagnosed with cancer. Instead, it’s often a role we find ourselves in when someone we love is told, “You have cancer.”

When roles shift and you find yourself fulfilling a new duty and set of responsibilities it can be overwhelming. Not only are you dealing with the emotions of what this diagnosis could mean, but you are also facing the challenges of how this shift changes your life and at times causes upheaval.

