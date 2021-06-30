Question: Why join a breast cancer support group?
When faced with a breast cancer diagnosis, women can be thrust into an intense world of emotions, medical appointments, and major disruptions to their once routine lives.
Patients understandably prioritize scheduling appointments, following medical instructions and do everything possible to improve the success of their treatment.
This focus on logistics and medical interventions can sometimes eclipse the importance of also attending to emotional health during breast cancer treatment. Participating in a breast cancer support and discussion group is a safe, welcoming opportunity to learn how to identify and provide for our emotional needs along the cancer journey.
Sometimes, when we have a pre-existing, healthy support system, a support group might not seem necessary to us. However, connecting with other women who are either currently walking in your shoes or are in living in survivorship offers incredible connection and support like no other.
Support group attendees share that they have learned crucial skills for self-care and managing life that only an “insider” could know about. It is a place to share and honor all feelings: the good, the bad and the ugly without having to worry about upsetting our loved ones. Having a consistent opportunity to express our range of emotions faced during breast cancer treatment is crucial to our overall well-being and an important way to honor yourself.
Over the last year, many of our natural support systems were forced to shrink due to COVID-19 precautions, creating unfamiliar isolation, especially for those concerned about protecting their immune systems. Introducing a breast cancer diagnosis and treatment during this time has been especially difficult for many women. Attending a breast cancer support group provides an immediate opportunity to connect with others quickly and deeply; helping repair and expand our support systems that were affected by the pandemic.
Starting in July, Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria is providing expanded breast cancer support and discussion group opportunities. Both virtual and in-person formats are being offered. Our General Breast Cancer Group meets twice a month on the first and third Tuesdays at 4 p.m. Call (805) 474-5302 to register.
Our new group for women living with metastatic breast cancer meets on the first and third Wednesday at 10 a.m. Call (805) 346-3402 to register.
Each group will be facilitated by both an oncology nurse navigator and an oncology social worker. On July 20 our combined groups will have a special, in-person presentation with Dustin Stevenson, D.O. as he discusses the topic of bone health during and after breast cancer treatment.
Please join us! Registration is required; call (805) 474-5302 to reserve your spot.